News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression, addresses presidential vacancy impact
Lebanon News
2023-11-01 | 06:53
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Lebanon's PM condemns Israeli aggression, addresses presidential vacancy impact
In the opening of the cabinet session, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati pointed out that "our country today enters the threshold of the second year of the presidential vacancy, and this vacancy greatly affects the country due to the symbolism of the presidency and the essential role of the President."
He stated, "We call and demand a swift completion of this constitutional entitlement despite all the challenges, difficulties, and crises that the country is facing. Our government bears a national responsibility in exceptional and sensitive circumstances."
"We are doing our duty, and we reiterate our call to all ministers to attend and participate with us in shouldering this responsibility. We respect them, and they must be present with us and work together, especially in these critical circumstances on all political, security, economic, health, and social levels," he continued.
Furthermore, he added, "If we compare the situation today to the same date last year when the presidential vacancy occurred, we must say that the situation is much better, despite all the controversies and campaigns."
He continued, "Lebanon is present in all diplomatic contacts that are taking place. In this context, I visited the State of Qatar to inquire about the latest contacts and the possibility of reaching a ceasefire. After that, other efforts can begin. As I mentioned, there is a 'race' between a ceasefire and things spiraling out of control."
"Therefore, a five-day ceasefire is essential under a humanitarian title, and during this period, international contacts will be active to complete the prisoner exchange process to establish a permanent ceasefire to agree on the required lines for achieving peace in the region. We have had enough wars in Lebanon, and we are in favor of peace. The decision to wage war today is in the hands of Israel," Mikati emphasized.
He considered, "The Israeli aggression on the south and its consequences, including martyrs, victims, house demolitions, crop burning, displacement, and economic and financial damage affecting the entire country, are broad headings on the international stage, which remains silent about the truth."
Mikati affirmed that the daily Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip constitute a stain on humanity's conscience and destruction of all the values and principles upon which international justice is based.
He pointed out that "this government is functioning constitutionally, and it is keen to keep Lebanon present on the international stage to speak its word, defend its rights, and raise its voice. In the coming period, I will complete my Arab tour."
"It is time for salvation, and national solidarity is necessary. Existential threats surround us and the region. Our duty is to meet, dialogue, and think together to reach a comprehensive national solution that brings together good efforts and good intentions to work together," the Prime Minister concluded.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Cabinet
Session
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Presidential
Vacancy
Israel
Aggression
international
Community
Ceasefire
Next
Islamic Resistance mourns martyr scout from Yater, southern Lebanon
Jordan advises citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon amid regional concerns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-28
Mufti Urges Action Against Israeli Aggression in Meeting with Prime Minister
Lebanon News
2023-10-28
Mufti Urges Action Against Israeli Aggression in Meeting with Prime Minister
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-27
Mikati Urges International Pressure on Israel for Gaza Ceasefire
Lebanon News
2023-10-27
Mikati Urges International Pressure on Israel for Gaza Ceasefire
0
Middle East News
2023-10-24
Member of Hamas' political bureau to LBCI: The international community treats Israel as if it were a spoiled child that cannot be punished
Middle East News
2023-10-24
Member of Hamas' political bureau to LBCI: The international community treats Israel as if it were a spoiled child that cannot be punished
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-23
Mikati: International contacts ongoing to stop Israeli provocations in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-10-23
Mikati: International contacts ongoing to stop Israeli provocations in south Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:50
Tensions rise as Israeli army targets Blida and Aitaroun with artillery
Lebanon News
08:50
Tensions rise as Israeli army targets Blida and Aitaroun with artillery
0
Lebanon News
08:03
Islamic Resistance mourns martyr scout from Yater, southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:03
Islamic Resistance mourns martyr scout from Yater, southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:13
Jordan advises citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon amid regional concerns
Lebanon News
06:13
Jordan advises citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon amid regional concerns
0
Lebanon News
05:18
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: We stand on our own without any assistance from the state
Lebanon News
05:18
Pierre Achkar to LBCI: We stand on our own without any assistance from the state
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:25
First foreigners, Palestinians holding dual nationalities are leaving Gaza for Egypt: AFP
Middle East News
04:25
First foreigners, Palestinians holding dual nationalities are leaving Gaza for Egypt: AFP
0
Middle East News
05:07
Al-Qassam Brigades: Seven civilian hostages were killed in the Jabalia massacre yesterday, including three who held foreign passports
Middle East News
05:07
Al-Qassam Brigades: Seven civilian hostages were killed in the Jabalia massacre yesterday, including three who held foreign passports
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24
Twitter replaces the blue bird logo with the letter "X"
Variety and Tech
2023-07-24
Twitter replaces the blue bird logo with the letter "X"
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-30
Confronting the 'giant machine': Sovereign Front for Lebanon marks second anniversary
Lebanon News
2023-09-30
Confronting the 'giant machine': Sovereign Front for Lebanon marks second anniversary
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:26
Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank
Lebanon News
09:26
Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank
2
Middle East News
10:54
Israeli army targets Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells
Middle East News
10:54
Israeli army targets Lebanese army site in Wadi Honein with six artillery shells
3
Middle East News
13:34
Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers
Middle East News
13:34
Abu Obaida: We were able to destroy 22 military vehicles and eliminate a large number of enemy soldiers
4
Lebanon News
12:36
Bou Habib calls for UN complaint over Israeli white phosphorus use
Lebanon News
12:36
Bou Habib calls for UN complaint over Israeli white phosphorus use
5
Middle East News
08:58
Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza
Middle East News
08:58
Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
The case of Israeli soldier Ori Megidish: Skepticism surrounds her release from Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
11:29
The case of Israeli soldier Ori Megidish: Skepticism surrounds her release from Gaza
7
Press Highlights
02:50
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
Press Highlights
02:50
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Gaza ground incursion update: Israeli forces advance further in Gaza, dividing the territory into two
News Bulletin Reports
11:33
Gaza ground incursion update: Israeli forces advance further in Gaza, dividing the territory into two
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More