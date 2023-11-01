In the opening of the cabinet session, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati pointed out that "our country today enters the threshold of the second year of the presidential vacancy, and this vacancy greatly affects the country due to the symbolism of the presidency and the essential role of the President."



He stated, "We call and demand a swift completion of this constitutional entitlement despite all the challenges, difficulties, and crises that the country is facing. Our government bears a national responsibility in exceptional and sensitive circumstances."



"We are doing our duty, and we reiterate our call to all ministers to attend and participate with us in shouldering this responsibility. We respect them, and they must be present with us and work together, especially in these critical circumstances on all political, security, economic, health, and social levels," he continued.



Furthermore, he added, "If we compare the situation today to the same date last year when the presidential vacancy occurred, we must say that the situation is much better, despite all the controversies and campaigns."



He continued, "Lebanon is present in all diplomatic contacts that are taking place. In this context, I visited the State of Qatar to inquire about the latest contacts and the possibility of reaching a ceasefire. After that, other efforts can begin. As I mentioned, there is a 'race' between a ceasefire and things spiraling out of control."



"Therefore, a five-day ceasefire is essential under a humanitarian title, and during this period, international contacts will be active to complete the prisoner exchange process to establish a permanent ceasefire to agree on the required lines for achieving peace in the region. We have had enough wars in Lebanon, and we are in favor of peace. The decision to wage war today is in the hands of Israel," Mikati emphasized.



He considered, "The Israeli aggression on the south and its consequences, including martyrs, victims, house demolitions, crop burning, displacement, and economic and financial damage affecting the entire country, are broad headings on the international stage, which remains silent about the truth."



Mikati affirmed that the daily Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip constitute a stain on humanity's conscience and destruction of all the values and principles upon which international justice is based.



He pointed out that "this government is functioning constitutionally, and it is keen to keep Lebanon present on the international stage to speak its word, defend its rights, and raise its voice. In the coming period, I will complete my Arab tour."



"It is time for salvation, and national solidarity is necessary. Existential threats surround us and the region. Our duty is to meet, dialogue, and think together to reach a comprehensive national solution that brings together good efforts and good intentions to work together," the Prime Minister concluded.