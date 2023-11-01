Tensions rise as Israeli army targets Blida and Aitaroun with artillery

Lebanon News
2023-11-01 | 08:50
High views
0min
The Israeli army's artillery shelled the outskirts of the towns of Blida and Aitaroun with phosphorus and fragmentation shells, while the resistance targeted two Israeli army positions in Al-Malikiyah and El Biyad, opposite Aitaroun and Blida in the central sector.
 

Lebanon's Council of Muftis calls for ceasefire in Gaza, urges humanitarian aid and border openings
Islamic Resistance mourns martyr scout from Yater, southern Lebanon
