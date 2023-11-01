The Council of Muftis in Lebanon has condemned what it described as the “horrifying terrorist massacres” committed by Israel in Gaza on a daily basis, including the recent events in the Jabalia refugee camp.



The Council views these actions as “indicative of the aggressiveness and brutality of the occupation,” necessitating a unified Arab and Islamic stance to confront this aggression and the oppressive occupation of Palestinian land.



Additionally, the Council issued a statement following their regular meeting chaired by the Grand Mufti of Lebanon, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian.



In the statement, the Council called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the opening of border crossings to facilitate the delivery of essential food and medical aid to the population.



The Council of Muftis endorsed a statement issued by the Supreme Islamic Sharia Council, urging for unified national and Islamic action against the Zionist military aggression carried out by the Israeli army in the besieged Gaza Strip, which also poses a threat to Lebanon.



Moreover, the Council highlighted the repeated attacks on villages and towns in southern Lebanon and expressed concern about the negative political, economic, and social repercussions of the prolonged presidential vacuum.



Despite a full year passing since the presidency remained vacant, the Council expressed its astonishment and disapproval of the failure to elect a President.



The Council voiced its concern regarding the adverse political, economic, and social impacts of the presidential vacuum on other constitutional institutions and, consequently, on the credibility of the Lebanese state and civil peace.