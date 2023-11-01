Map reveals impact of Israeli phosphorus bombs in southern Lebanon: Photo

Lebanon News
2023-11-01 | 09:36
Map reveals impact of Israeli phosphorus bombs in southern Lebanon: Photo
Map reveals impact of Israeli phosphorus bombs in southern Lebanon: Photo

The media office of the Minister of Agriculture in the caretaker government distributed the map presented by Minister Abbas Al Hajj Hassan in Wednesday's cabinet meeting.

The media office pointed out that this is "the map of the fires in southern Lebanon on October 26, 2023, and it is being updated daily, and the Israeli army caused it through the use of internationally prohibited phosphorus bombs."
 

One year without a president: Lebanon's ongoing crisis of governance
Bou Habib calls for UN complaint over Israeli white phosphorus use
