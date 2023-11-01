News
Lebanon welcomes UN resolution on Gaza humanitarian relief
Lebanon News
2023-11-01 | 10:17
Lebanon welcomes UN resolution on Gaza humanitarian relief
The Acting Charge d'Affaires, Hadi Hashem, welcomed the adoption of the resolution titled "protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations," presented by the Arab Group, during the Tenth Emergency Special Session of the General Assembly.
The Lebanese delegation applauded this resolution as the first significant step issued by the United Nations to halt the humanitarian suffering on the ground in Gaza.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hadi Hashem
UN
Resolution
Gaza
Humanitarian
Emergency
Special
Session
General Assembly
One year without a president: Lebanon's ongoing crisis of governance
Bou Habib calls for UN complaint over Israeli white phosphorus use
Previous
