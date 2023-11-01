Public Health Ministry establishes hotline to assist displaced individuals from border areas

2023-11-01 | 11:03
Public Health Ministry establishes hotline to assist displaced individuals from border areas
Public Health Ministry establishes hotline to assist displaced individuals from border areas

The Ministry of Public Health has announced the launch of its center to receive calls from citizens who have been displaced from the border areas due to the Israeli attacks.

In a statement, the ministry emphasized that the call center is dedicated to assisting displaced individuals in meeting their healthcare needs, addressing all their questions, and directing them to the nearest primary healthcare centers. 

In addition, they will guide them to the relevant authorities to ensure 
the continuity of their healthcare services.

The Ministry of Public Health expressed its solidarity with the displaced citizens, and this step complements previous efforts that have been undertaken in collaboration with partner civil society organizations. 

These efforts include the establishment of mobile medical units equipped with a significant supply of medicines for chronic diseases and medical necessities, which are provided free of charge to the displaced population.

All displaced citizens are encouraged not to hesitate to call the hotline at 1787, which is designated to assist them with their healthcare needs.

The hotline operators are available every day from 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM.

