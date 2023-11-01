Syrian operatives arrested for ISIS links in Lebanon

2023-11-01 | 11:44
Syrian operatives arrested for ISIS links in Lebanon
Syrian operatives arrested for ISIS links in Lebanon

The Army Command - Directorate of Orientation announced that the Intelligence Directorate had arrested the Syrians (M.H.) and (G.H.) for their affiliation with the terrorist organization ISIS. 

During their interrogation, the first one confessed to entering Lebanon clandestinely and was tasked with recruiting followers for the organization, monitoring the movements of the Lebanese Army, identifying locations of a Lebanese political party, and recording the coordinates of Roumieh Prison. 

The second one admitted to carrying out several missions for the organization, and both detainees were referred to the competent judiciary.

In addition, the Intelligence Directorate in the city of Tripoli arrested the Lebanese (A.H.), (A.R.), and the Syrian (M.F.) for following the publications of the aforementioned organization.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Syria

ISIS

