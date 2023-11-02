Shana'a to LBCI: The Israeli military has been unable to target any Hamas commanders successfully

2023-11-02 | 05:27
Shana&#39;a to LBCI: The Israeli military has been unable to target any Hamas commanders successfully
0min
Shana'a to LBCI: The Israeli military has been unable to target any Hamas commanders successfully

Ayman Shana'a, a member of Hamas leadership in Lebanon, emphasized that the Israeli military has been unable to target any Hamas commanders successfully. 

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Shana'a stated that Israel had not succeeded in killing any of the movement's leaders.

Shana'a further revealed that there had been a plan to divide the Al-Aqsa Mosque, with 70% allocated for Jews and 30% for Muslims. He stressed that the issue of releasing captured soldiers in Gaza would only be addressed through a prisoner exchange deal with Israel.

Expressing hope that the Rafah crossing would remain open for humanitarian aid, particularly medical supplies, Shana'a noted that the fuel supply in the Gaza Strip remained insufficient to meet the area's needs.

Regarding the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Shana'a described it as a distinctively Palestinian operation. It had not been disclosed or discussed outside the leadership of Hamas and the Al-Qassam Brigades, maintaining secrecy.

