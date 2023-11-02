Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a member of Hezbollah's Central Council, expressed his regret for the positions of some Arabs who are not moved by the massacres against the Palestinian people but are rather afraid of Gaza's victory.



During a commemorative event organized by Hezbollah, Kaouk affirmed that aircraft carriers and fleets have not and will not affect the resistance's decisions in its operations against Israel, which will continue, persist, increase in quantity, and diversify in type.



He pointed out that Gaza is being "sacrificed" every day by American decisions, Western green lights, and the complicity of Arab normalization states.



He also viewed Chile, Bolivia, and Colombia's positions on the events in Gaza as honorable and "a thousand times more honorable than the disgraceful Arab normalization, which does not honor us, and we disassociate ourselves from it."