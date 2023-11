This morning, the Lebanese Armed Forces informed us that local residents had found the bodies of two individuals who had been injured near the Blue Line in the Wazzani area yesterday. https://t.co/76kIXKPXFR — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) November 2, 2023

On Thursday, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stated on the X platform that the Lebanese Armed Forces reported that residents found the bodies of two individuals who were injured near the Blue Line in the Wazzani area on Wednesday."Approaching the Blue Line is always sensitive, but it is even more so in the current situation. The line is unmarked in many places, and it can be hard to know exactly where it is on the ground," UNIFIL said.It also urged people to stay away in order to avoid accidentally crossing, "which could have tragic consequences."