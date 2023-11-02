News
Hezbollah strikes Israeli army battalion headquarters in Zebdine barracks
Lebanon News
2023-11-02 | 10:44
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah strikes Israeli army battalion headquarters in Zebdine barracks
The Islamic Resistance reported: "We attacked the headquarters of the Israeli army battalion in the Zebdine barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with two attack drones filled with a large amount of explosives and hit their targets with high accuracy."
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Islamic Resistance
Israel
Army
Zebdine barracks
Shebaa Farms
Drones
Lebanon News
11:33
Lebanon News
2023-10-30
Lebanon News
2023-10-26
Lebanon News
2023-10-22
Lebanon News
11:33
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanon News
09:59
Lebanon News
09:27
0
Lebanon News
15:15
Lebanon News
05:27
Lebanon News
11:12
Lebanon News
11:33
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Sports News
2023-08-31
Sports News
2023-08-29
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
1
Press Highlights
02:11
Lebanon News
15:15
Lebanon News
10:44
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon News
06:42
World News
04:32
Middle East News
08:14
Lebanon News
11:33
