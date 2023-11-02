Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2023-11-02 | 11:33
High views
Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
0min
Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Israeli military spokesman said that army forces are currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanese territory.
 

