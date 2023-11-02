News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Masafat Aman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French Minister of Armed Forces: Lebanon is in no need of a war
Lebanon News
2023-11-02 | 12:43
High views
Share
Share
3
min
French Minister of Armed Forces: Lebanon is in no need of a war
French Minister of the Armed Forces considered on Thursday during a visit to southern Lebanon that the country "is in no need of war" with Israel, which is engaged in a conflict with the Palestinian movement Hamas in Gaza, warning of the danger of escalation in the region.
"Lebanon is in no need of a war, it is the least we can say." Sébastien Lecornu said while inspecting the French battalion in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)
"Not to mention that this war could have significant escalatory effects on the entire region," he added.
Fears are growing of the war between Israel and Hamas escalating into a regional conflict, especially due to tension along the Israeli-Lebanese border.
The border has witnessed exchanges of shelling and gunfire between the Israeli army on one side and Hezbollah and its allies on the other.
A barrage of rockets was launched on Thursday near the Lebanese-Israeli border, leading to two injuries, according to the Israeli emergency services.
The leader of the Iran-backed party, Hassan Nasrallah, is expected to deliver a speech on Friday for the first time since the start of the war.
Lecornu considered that in the face of current tensions, no one has an interest in "stopping" UNIFIL's mission, considering it a "solution" that provides monitoring and deterrence to avoid escalation.
He expressed regret at hearing that UNIFIL should stop its patrols without specifying the party he was referring to
"Given the current tensions, if there is a time when we need monitoring and deterrence to avoid escalation, it is now," he concluded by saying.
Violence erupted at the borders the day after the October 7th attack launched by Hamas on Israel, to which Israel responded with relentless shelling of the Gaza Strip.
The shelling and gunfire resulted in the death of 66 people in southern Lebanon, according to a count by Agence France-Presse, including 48 fighters from Hezbollah and seven civilians.
Eight soldiers and one civilian were killed on the Israeli side, according to Israeli authorities. On Saturday, a shell fell on the headquarters of the UNIFIL forces in Naqoura without causing any injuries.
UNIFIL forces, with a strength of over 10,000 personnel, have been stationed in southern Lebanon since 1978. It includes around 700 French military personnel.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
France
War
Hamas
Palestine
Gaza
Next
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
Gemayel: Nasrallah is responsible for what is happening in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:11
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
Press Highlights
02:11
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-01
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
Press Highlights
2023-11-01
Lebanon's post-Gaza war landscape and Hezbollah's arm
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-30
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
Press Highlights
2023-10-30
Mikati's diplomatic quest: Safeguarding Lebanon amid Gaza war
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Israeli Defense Minister: The war with Hamas in Gaza enters a "new phase"
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:52
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
15:52
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
15:50
Geagea: If we enter war, Hezbollah will have committed a major crime
Lebanon News
15:50
Geagea: If we enter war, Hezbollah will have committed a major crime
0
Lebanon News
13:29
Adraee shares video of combat helicopters attacking Hezbollah sites
Lebanon News
13:29
Adraee shares video of combat helicopters attacking Hezbollah sites
0
Lebanon News
11:33
Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:33
Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Al-Qassam Brigades: We hit Israeli army vehicles penetrating the northwestern and southern Gaza with dozens of mortar shells
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Al-Qassam Brigades: We hit Israeli army vehicles penetrating the northwestern and southern Gaza with dozens of mortar shells
0
Variety and Tech
05:18
Angelina Jolie speaks out against Jabalia camp tragedy, slams 'complicit world leaders'
Variety and Tech
05:18
Angelina Jolie speaks out against Jabalia camp tragedy, slams 'complicit world leaders'
0
Middle East News
2023-10-20
Health Ministry: The death toll reaches 4,137 in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2023-10-20
Health Ministry: The death toll reaches 4,137 in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:52
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
15:52
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:52
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
15:52
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
2
Press Highlights
02:11
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
Press Highlights
02:11
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
3
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah strikes Israeli army battalion headquarters in Zebdine barracks
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah strikes Israeli army battalion headquarters in Zebdine barracks
4
Lebanon News
11:33
Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:33
Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanese Army discovers bodies targeted by Israeli army on southern border
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanese Army discovers bodies targeted by Israeli army on southern border
6
Lebanon News
06:42
Gaza sacrificed daily: Hezbollah's Nabil Kaouk accuses American decisions, Arab 'complicity'
Lebanon News
06:42
Gaza sacrificed daily: Hezbollah's Nabil Kaouk accuses American decisions, Arab 'complicity'
7
Lebanon News
15:50
Geagea: If we enter war, Hezbollah will have committed a major crime
Lebanon News
15:50
Geagea: If we enter war, Hezbollah will have committed a major crime
8
World News
04:32
Al Jazeera: Biden calls for 'pause' in the war for the first time
World News
04:32
Al Jazeera: Biden calls for 'pause' in the war for the first time
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More