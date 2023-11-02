In a telling interview with LBCI, Henry Wooster, the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs at the U.S. State Department, spoke at length about the pressing issues in the Middle East, especially the situation in Gaza.



Touching on a topic of global concern, Wooster was questioned about the feasibility of completely eradicating Hamas and the implications for civilians in Gaza. He made it clear that while the existence of a terrorist organization like Hamas at the borders of Israel is intolerable, the loss of innocent lives in any military campaign is deplorable and unacceptable. Wooster deferred to Israel regarding their tactics in contending with Hamas, yet underscored the U.S. position that the status quo is untenable.



On the issue of U.S. support for Israel's plans post-conflict in Gaza, particularly concerning governance, Wooster avoided conjecture, instead emphasizing the U.S. commitment to diplomatic efforts. He maintained that it is paramount to end the status quo but left the determination of Gaza's future governance to the Palestinian people.



The Deputy Assistant Secretary also addressed the future of peace negotiations, indicating a strong international willpower to lay the foundations for a two-state solution. While immediate concerns focus on the Israel-Hamas conflict, he noted the strategic objectives of the U.S. to support stability and peace through the normalization of relationships in the region.



Amidst concerns about increasing tensions at Lebanon's southern border and Israel's northern border, Wooster highlighted U.S. efforts to prevent any escalation. He noted ongoing diplomacy aimed at containing the situation, signaling no interest in Lebanon's involvement in the conflict.



With the escalation of military activities in the region, including the U.S. deployment of warships and defense systems, Wooster addressed the potential for a wider conflict. He stated these actions represent a deterrent to ensure stability and prevent conflict expansion.