Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

Lebanon News
2023-11-02 | 15:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

In a telling interview with LBCI, Henry Wooster, the Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs at the U.S. State Department, spoke at length about the pressing issues in the Middle East, especially the situation in Gaza.

Touching on a topic of global concern, Wooster was questioned about the feasibility of completely eradicating Hamas and the implications for civilians in Gaza. He made it clear that while the existence of a terrorist organization like Hamas at the borders of Israel is intolerable, the loss of innocent lives in any military campaign is deplorable and unacceptable. Wooster deferred to Israel regarding their tactics in contending with Hamas, yet underscored the U.S. position that the status quo is untenable.

On the issue of U.S. support for Israel's plans post-conflict in Gaza, particularly concerning governance, Wooster avoided conjecture, instead emphasizing the U.S. commitment to diplomatic efforts. He maintained that it is paramount to end the status quo but left the determination of Gaza's future governance to the Palestinian people.

The Deputy Assistant Secretary also addressed the future of peace negotiations, indicating a strong international willpower to lay the foundations for a two-state solution. While immediate concerns focus on the Israel-Hamas conflict, he noted the strategic objectives of the U.S. to support stability and peace through the normalization of relationships in the region.

Amidst concerns about increasing tensions at Lebanon's southern border and Israel's northern border, Wooster highlighted U.S. efforts to prevent any escalation. He noted ongoing diplomacy aimed at containing the situation, signaling no interest in Lebanon's involvement in the conflict.

With the escalation of military activities in the region, including the U.S. deployment of warships and defense systems, Wooster addressed the potential for a wider conflict. He stated these actions represent a deterrent to ensure stability and prevent conflict expansion.
 

Lebanon News

LBCI:

State

Department's

Wooster

Stresses

Lebanon

Avoid

Renewed

Two-State

Solution

LBCI Next
Shana'a to LBCI: The Israeli military has been unable to target any Hamas commanders successfully
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

US Department of State raises Lebanon Travel Advisory to Level 4 amid security concerns

LBCI
World News
2023-10-09

Russia Stresses Palestinian Statehood as Key to Israeli Conflict Resolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-11

MP Okais to LBCI: We seek comprehensive solutions to reclaim the state's sovereignty, as it is our right

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-29

LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:50

Geagea: If we enter war, Hezbollah will have committed a major crime

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

Adraee shares video of combat helicopters attacking Hezbollah sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:43

French Minister of Armed Forces: Lebanon is in no need of a war

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-31

Al-Qassam Brigades: We hit Israeli army vehicles penetrating the northwestern and southern Gaza with dozens of mortar shells

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:18

Angelina Jolie speaks out against Jabalia camp tragedy, slams 'complicit world leaders'

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-20

Health Ministry: The death toll reaches 4,137 in Gaza due to Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-19

Adraee: The Israeli army conducted airstrikes during night hours on military targets affiliated with Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:52

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:52

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:11

West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah strikes Israeli army battalion headquarters in Zebdine barracks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Lebanese Army discovers bodies targeted by Israeli army on southern border

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Gaza sacrificed daily: Hezbollah's Nabil Kaouk accuses American decisions, Arab 'complicity'

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:50

Geagea: If we enter war, Hezbollah will have committed a major crime

LBCI
World News
04:32

Al Jazeera: Biden calls for 'pause' in the war for the first time

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More