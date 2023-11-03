News
Adraee: We destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in response to rocket fire toward Israel
Lebanon News
2023-11-03 | 03:57
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Adraee: We destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in response to rocket fire toward Israel
The Israeli Army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, announced via the X platform that the Israeli army eliminated a "saboteur cell" detected inside a Hezbollah compound in Lebanon and destroyed infrastructure related to the party in response to rocket fire towards Israel Thursday.
Adraee pointed out that during the past night hours, a tank attacked the "saboteur cell" that attempted to launch an anti-tank missile towards Israeli territory in the area of Jabal er Rouss.
He also mentioned that one soldier was moderately injured, and another was lightly injured due to the fall of a drone on a military site in the Jabal er Rouss area.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Israeli
Army
Avichay Adraee
Hezbollah
Infrastructure
South
