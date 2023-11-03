Adraee: We destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in response to rocket fire toward Israel

2023-11-03 | 03:57
Adraee: We destroyed Hezbollah&#39;s infrastructure in response to rocket fire toward Israel
0min
Adraee: We destroyed Hezbollah's infrastructure in response to rocket fire toward Israel

The Israeli Army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, announced via the X platform that the Israeli army eliminated a "saboteur cell" detected inside a Hezbollah compound in Lebanon and destroyed infrastructure related to the party in response to rocket fire towards Israel Thursday.

Adraee pointed out that during the past night hours, a tank attacked the "saboteur cell" that attempted to launch an anti-tank missile towards Israeli territory in the area of Jabal er Rouss.

He also mentioned that one soldier was moderately injured, and another was lightly injured due to the fall of a drone on a military site in the Jabal er Rouss area.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israeli

Army

Avichay Adraee

Hezbollah

Infrastructure

South

Israeli army targets Tayr Harfa's vital solar energy project, says municipal statement
Prices of gasoline see slight increase
LBCI
World News
04:43

Ukraine Announces Downing of 24 Attack Drones and Missile Overnight

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-27

UN: About 29,000 displaced people in Lebanon due to the escalation with Israel in the border area

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-02

West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-01

Map reveals impact of Israeli phosphorus bombs in southern Lebanon: Photo

