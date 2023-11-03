The Israeli Army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, announced via the X platform that the Israeli army eliminated a "saboteur cell" detected inside a Hezbollah compound in Lebanon and destroyed infrastructure related to the party in response to rocket fire towards Israel Thursday.



Adraee pointed out that during the past night hours, a tank attacked the "saboteur cell" that attempted to launch an anti-tank missile towards Israeli territory in the area of Jabal er Rouss.



He also mentioned that one soldier was moderately injured, and another was lightly injured due to the fall of a drone on a military site in the Jabal er Rouss area.