Israeli army targets Tayr Harfa's vital solar energy project, says municipal statement

2023-11-03 | 06:19




The municipality of Tayr Harfa announced that the Israeli army targeted the village's solar energy project, "a vital if not a strategic project, which the town's residents, along with its youth and elites, have been diligently working on, studying, funding, engineering, and implementing."

It said that this project was intended to support the village's residents and a source of assistance for the local farmers, as it has become nearly the sole source of providing the town with water, especially given the prevailing dire economic and social conditions.

In a statement, the municipality of Tayr Harfa condemned "this deliberate criminal act, which aligns with the approach of the occupying entity in targeting the livelihoods of the southern residents, aiming to incite them against the resistance 'environment' and distance them from their villages and families." 

The municipality emphasized that "such attacks will only increase our determination to cling to our land and support just causes, with Palestine under occupation at the forefront."
 

