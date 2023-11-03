Mikati and French Defense Minister Discuss Border Escalation and Gaza War

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati discussed on Friday with French Minister of Defense, Sébastien Lecornu, the escalation on the southern borders, in addition to the Gaza conflict and the necessity of finding a permanent solution to the Palestinian cause.

The French minister emphasized the importance of all parties in the south exercising rationality and wisdom, avoiding escalation and deterioration.

He stressed the need for close cooperation and coordination between the army, UNIFIL, and the activation of the international forces' tasks, emphasizing the importance of establishing calm along the Blue Line.

Lecornu informed the government that France has decided to send urgent aid to the army, including medical equipment and medicines.

Lebanon News

Mikati

Lebanon

Gaza

Palestine

France

Defense

