Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, at the celebration honoring the martyrs "who rose on the road to Jerusalem," said: "We extend our condolences to the families of the Lebanese and Palestinian martyrs for the loss of their loved ones."



He said that the Al-Aqsa Flood operation has become extended on more than one front, adding that it is fully legitimate, humanly, morally, and religiously.



He continued, "The suffering of the Palestinian people is well known, but the conditions of recent years in Palestine have been very harsh, especially with the extremist, foolish, stupid, and brutal government."



He said that four topics were pressing in the recent period, from the hostages' file to the "Jerusalem file" and the siege on Gaza, all the way to the new dangers that began to threaten the West Bank through new settlement projects and daily killings.



"There had to be a significant event to shake this entity and its supporters, open up humanitarian issues to the world, and reassert the Palestinian cause and its oppressed people. Thus, the major jihadi operation "Al-Aqsa Flood" took place."



Nasrallah explained that the Al-Aqsa Flood operation was a 100% Palestinian decision, and its execution was 100% Palestinian.



He further said, "Its planners kept it a secret from everyone, contrary to what some might think, and this secrecy did not bother anyone; in fact, it impressed all of us."



Nasrallah affirmed that everyone must understand that the real decision-makers are the leaders of the resistance and the "owners of the cause," adding that the "absolute secrecy" ensured the operation's success through the factor of surprise.



The Hezbollah Secretary-General said that the American "speed" in embracing and supporting Israel revealed the weakness and failure of this entity, emphasizing that the Al-Aqsa Flood operation had strategic results that will have effects on the present and future of this entity.



He stressed, "Israel requested weapons and money from the United States from the first day of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation," adding, "Today's sacrifices are worthy because they mark a new historical phase for the fate of the Palestinian people and the countries in the region."



Moreover, Nasrallah indicated that "The world will discover that the majority of those claiming to be civilians killed by Hamas were actually killed by the Israeli army, as it was clear that this enemy was acting with anger and madness when trying to reclaim settlements from the Palestinians, and they committed massacres against the settlers."



"It seems that the Israeli governments do not learn from their experiences with resistance movements in Lebanon and Palestine," Nasrallah criticized. He then mentioned that the Al-Aqsa Flood operation has helped create a new phase in the region, and that eliminating Hamas is an unachievable goal.



Nasrallah further said: "For an entire month, the enemy army was unable to achieve a single achievement in Gaza."



In his speech, Nasrallah held the US responsible for the war in Gaza, describing Israel as "merely an executive tool," adding that defending the people of Gaza requires humanity, and "whoever remains silent must reconsider his humanity."



"The victory of Gaza is a shared interest for Egypt, Jordan, Syria, and, above all, Lebanon," Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated.



"To assume responsibility, we must set near-term goals, and in our view, there are two objectives: halting the aggression on the Gaza Strip, and the second goal is for Gaza to prevail," he said.



"The enemy threatens Lebanon and its people while committing massacres in Gaza, even though it is drowning in its own troubles and is ineffective and unsuccessful," Nasrallah pointed out.



Regarding resistance movements, Nasrallah stressed, "The Islamic resistance in Iraq has begun to take on its responsibilities and has announced that it may enter a new phase. The Yemeni people have officially declared that they have started several initiatives."



Hezbollah's Sayyed Nasrallah also stated, "We entered the battle on October 8th, and what is happening on our front is significant and important. If we objectively assess what is happening on the borders, we find it to be very significant and influential, and it will not be concluded in any case."



He revealed, "Approximately one-third of the logistical forces of the occupying army are directed toward the Lebanese border."

“Operations on the front make the enemy carefully consider its steps towards Lebanon,” he warned.

“Israel will commit a major folly if it attacks Lebanon,” he cautioned.