Hezbollah should not 'exploit' the war between Israel and Hamas: The White House
Lebanon News
2023-11-03 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah should not 'exploit' the war between Israel and Hamas: The White House
The United States stressed on Friday that Hezbollah should not "exploit" the war between Israel and Hamas after the Secretary-General of the party announced that the possibilities of expanding this war against Israel were "open."
A spokesperson for the National Security Council said, "We and our partners have been clear: Hezbollah and others, whether states or not, should not attempt to exploit the ongoing conflict."
However, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah threatened the US on Friday, holding it "fully responsible" for the war in Gaza, and warned of targeting its fleets in the Mediterranean, affirming that the possibilities of regional expansion of the war against Israel are "open."
In response to this stance, the spokesperson said, "We will not engage in a war of words."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Lebanon
War
Israel
Hamas
White House
