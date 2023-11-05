Israeli raid on Al-Risala Scout team: Injuries reported on route to Hezbollah site

2023-11-05 | 03:13
Israeli raid on Al-Risala Scout team: Injuries reported on route to Hezbollah site
Israeli raid on Al-Risala Scout team: Injuries reported on route to Hezbollah site

Injuries are reported as a result of an Israeli raid among the ranks of Al-Risala Scout, which headed to a Hezbollah site on the outskirts of Tayr Harfa after it was exposed to Israeli shelling.
 

