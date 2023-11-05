Islamic Risala Scout Association: Israeli forces target civil defense vehicles, injure paramedics

Lebanon News
2023-11-05 | 05:13
High views
Islamic Risala Scout Association: Israeli forces target civil defense vehicles, injure paramedics
Islamic Risala Scout Association: Israeli forces target civil defense vehicles, injure paramedics

The Islamic Risala Scout Association released a statement clarifying that in the early hours of Sunday dawn, while two civil defense vehicles affiliated with the Scouts were carrying out their humanitarian duty to evacuate the wounded from one of the homes targeted on the outskirts of Tayr Harfa, an Israeli forces' drone deliberately targeted the vehicles directly.

This resulted in the injury of four paramedics with moderate injuries, who were subsequently transported to one of Tyre's hospitals for treatment.

The Civil Defense Operations Room emphasized that the Islamic Risala Scout Association and its paramedics have not been deterred by "the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation, targeting their vehicles, crews, and facilities throughout the years of Israeli occupation."

They placed this crime "on the international community's agenda, which must act promptly to deter Israel, stop its crimes, and hold it accountable for its violations of international laws, norms, and agreements that prohibit anyone from impeding the work of paramedics under any circumstances."
 
 

Lebanon News

Islamic Risala Scout Association

Lebanon

Israel

Forces

Attack

Tayr Harfa

Islamic Resistance mourns its martyr Ahmad Mohammed Salim from Beirut's southern suburbs
Israeli military spokesman: Air defense intercepts suspicious object crossing from Lebanon to Israel
