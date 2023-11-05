Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi presided over Sunday Mass in which he pointed out during his sermon, "It is the second year starting with a presidential vacuum, and there is no serious talk from anyone about holding presidential elections."



“The vacuum seems intentional to dismantle the government’s institutions further, manipulate its employees, and promote favoritism in the administration. This has eroded the world's trust in the political leaders of Lebanon," he said.



He emphasized, "No matter the cost, we must elect a president for the country and protect the institutions instead of planning to undermine this or that or manipulate those in charge of these institutions.”



“It is truly disgraceful to hear discussions about removing the army commander at the most critical phase in Lebanon's 'life,' security, stability, and dealings with other nations," he added.



Regarding Gaza, he saw that "the only solution to the devastating conflict is the establishment of two states through negotiations and responsible dialogue, bringing about peace."



Al-Rahi considered that "it is high time to grant Palestinians their rights," while also noting that "everyone we met in Rome expressed their concerns about the war spreading to Lebanon."