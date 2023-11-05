On Sunday evening, the Israeli army targeted a civilian car in the Ghadmatha area between the towns of Aitaroun and Ainata, according to LBCI's sources.



Two cars were traveling on the road. The first car belonged to Samir Abdel-Hussein Ayoub (a journalist from Ainata), and the second car, driven by Hoda Abdel-Nabi Hijazi (Samir's niece from Blida, married to Mahmoud Shour living abroad from Aitaroun), was following closely with her mother and children.



Sources confirmed to LBCI that the attack resulted in injuries to Samir and Hoda and tragically led to the death of Hoda's mother and her three children.



Her mother:



- Samira Abdel-Hussein Ayoub



Children:



- Rimas Mahmoud Shour, 14 years old

- Taline Mahmoud Shour, 12 years old

- Lian Mahmoud Shour, 10 years old