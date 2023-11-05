Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day

2023-11-05 | 11:54
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to address the public next Saturday at 3 PM, marking Martyr's Day.

This speech is expected to be a continuation of his recent one about Lebanon, the war in Gaza, and especially martyrs.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Secretary-General

Nasrallah

Martyr's Day

Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
Secretary Blinken Stresses Importance of Preventing Conflict Escalation and Electing President in Meeting with Caretaker PM Mikati
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

