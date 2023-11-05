News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day
Lebanon News
2023-11-05 | 11:54
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is scheduled to address the public next Saturday at 3 PM, marking Martyr's Day.
This speech is expected to be a continuation of his recent one about Lebanon, the war in Gaza, and especially martyrs.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Secretary-General
Nasrallah
Martyr's Day
Next
Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
Secretary Blinken Stresses Importance of Preventing Conflict Escalation and Electing President in Meeting with Caretaker PM Mikati
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-04
Hezbollah's Nasrallah addresses recent developments: A comprehensive analysis
Press Highlights
2023-11-04
Hezbollah's Nasrallah addresses recent developments: A comprehensive analysis
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-04
Hezbollah's Nasrallah warns Israel against escalation: The implications
Press Highlights
2023-11-04
Hezbollah's Nasrallah warns Israel against escalation: The implications
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-03
Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy
Lebanon News
2023-11-03
Hezbollah Secretary-General commemorates martyrs, discusses Al-Aqsa Flood operation's legitimacy
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah: Hezbollah confirms its readiness whenever the time comes for any action against Israel
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah: Hezbollah confirms its readiness whenever the time comes for any action against Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:40
Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context
Lebanon News
13:40
Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context
0
Lebanon News
13:34
Hezbollah: We will never tolerate any aggression against civilians, and our response will be resolute and powerful
Lebanon News
13:34
Hezbollah: We will never tolerate any aggression against civilians, and our response will be resolute and powerful
0
Lebanon News
13:03
Mikati: This horrendous crime will not go unpunished as an urgent complaint will be filed against the Israeli enemy with the UN Security Council
Lebanon News
13:03
Mikati: This horrendous crime will not go unpunished as an urgent complaint will be filed against the Israeli enemy with the UN Security Council
0
Middle East News
12:43
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon
Middle East News
12:43
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
Lebanon News
2023-10-16
French FM Colonna says Lebanese officials must prevent Lebanon from being dragged into regional events
0
Middle East News
2023-10-21
Israeli army: Preparations for the next phase of the war include ground operation
Middle East News
2023-10-21
Israeli army: Preparations for the next phase of the war include ground operation
0
Press Highlights
2023-11-02
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
Press Highlights
2023-11-02
West warnings: Will Lebanon face the same war as Gaza?
0
Middle East News
13:54
The Israeli army announces major ongoing strikes on Gaza
Middle East News
13:54
The Israeli army announces major ongoing strikes on Gaza
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:01
Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata
Lebanon News
11:01
Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata
2
Lebanon News
11:27
LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman
Lebanon News
11:27
LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman
3
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day
Lebanon News
11:54
Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day
4
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis
5
Lebanon News
13:34
Hezbollah: We will never tolerate any aggression against civilians, and our response will be resolute and powerful
Lebanon News
13:34
Hezbollah: We will never tolerate any aggression against civilians, and our response will be resolute and powerful
6
Middle East News
12:43
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon
Middle East News
12:43
Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
03:41
Israeli military spokesman: Air defense intercepts suspicious object crossing from Lebanon to Israel
Lebanon News
03:41
Israeli military spokesman: Air defense intercepts suspicious object crossing from Lebanon to Israel
8
Middle East News
03:53
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza
Middle East News
03:53
Israeli Channel 12: Netanyahu suspends Minister Amihai Eliyahu over remarks for use of nuclear weapons in gaza
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More