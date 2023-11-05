Mikati: This horrendous crime will not go unpunished as an urgent complaint will be filed against the Israeli enemy with the UN Security Council

The caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, strongly condemned the Israeli enemy's targeting of civilians in its aggression against Lebanon.



He expressed his grief over the loss of four lives, including three children, in the south of Lebanon tonight, as well as the injuries sustained by others due to the fire from drones. Mikati described this act as a horrendous crime, adding to the list of the occupier's offenses.



In a statement, Mikati underlined that this crime should be attributed to those who call for calm and disregard the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against Lebanon. He emphasized that this heinous crime serves as another stain on the conscience of the world that disregards the actions of the Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon and Gaza.



Mikati stated, "This despicable crime will not go unpunished and will be closely monitored by the government through international contacts. An urgent complaint will also be filed against the Israeli enemy with the United Nations Security Council in light of this incident."



He emphasized that the nations holding power within the Security Council should return to the application of United Nations law and take action to halt the aggressions, preserving whatever remains of humanity and justice so that these complaints do not end up as mere ink on paper.