Hezbollah: We will never tolerate any aggression against civilians, and our response will be resolute and powerful

Hezbollah declared that "In response to the heinous crime committed by the Zionist enemy on Sunday, which targeted a civilian car on the road between Al-Maasara, Ainata, and Aitaroun, resulting in the martyrdom of a woman and three of her grandchildren, the Islamic resistance fighters took action at 7:20 PM on Sunday, November 5, 2023, by launching several Grad (Katyusha) rockets towards the Qiryat Shemona settlement."



Hezbollah emphasized that it will never tolerate any harm or aggression against civilians, and its response will be resolute and powerful.