Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context

2023-11-05 | 13:40
Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context
Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context

The Parliament Speaker, Nabih Berri, condemned the targeting of civilians and paramedics by Israeli occupation forces on Sunday while they were carrying out their humanitarian duties.

He stated, "The latest in a series of Israeli occupation's criminal acts, such as the incident that occurred on the road between Aitaroun and Ainata, leading to the killing of a woman and three of her grandchildren, leaves no room for doubt that Israel, at all its levels, including its military and political aspects, and exemplified by one of its figures, the Minister of Heritage who called for the use of nuclear weapons against the Palestinian people in Gaza, represents a model of state-sponsored terrorism. What Israel is perpetrating, from Gaza to southern Lebanon, is part of one context."

