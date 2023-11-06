Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed

Lebanon News
2023-11-06 | 04:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fact-check: Reports of mother&#39;s death in Ainata attack disputed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed

A news report has circulated claiming the death of the mother of the girls who were targeted by Israeli shelling on Sunday.

The municipality of Ainata has denied the news, stating that the mother is in the hospital and receiving treatment.

Media outlets have been urged to "exercise accuracy in disseminating information related to the events of this massacre."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Mother

Death

Attack

Israel

Shelling

Ainata

Hospital

Treatment

LBCI Next
UNIFIL spokesperson Tenenti: We urge everyone to ceasefire now to prevent further harm to people
Al-Rai's decisive stance on Army Chief's term amid south situation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-05

Lebanon's diplomatic efforts intensify: Israeli shelling nears Blue Line border amid Gaza crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Israeli military spokesman: Army forces currently shelling several Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-02

Hamas government reports 195 deaths in Israeli shelling of Jabalia camp on Tuesday, Wednesday

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-30

Al Jazeera: Israeli attack on cancer hospital is 'first direct hit on medical facility'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

UNIFIL spokesperson Tenenti: We urge everyone to ceasefire now to prevent further harm to people

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:04

Al-Rai's decisive stance on Army Chief's term amid south situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Hezbollah: We will never tolerate any aggression against civilians, and our response will be resolute and powerful

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed

LBCI
World News
2023-10-07

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits western Afghanistan

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14

The space industry is starting a green revolution

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

Mikati: This horrendous crime will not go unpunished as an urgent complaint will be filed against the Israeli enemy with the UN Security Council

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

LBCI's sources: Israel targets civilian car in Southern Lebanon, killing three children and a woman

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Hezbollah: We will never tolerate any aggression against civilians, and our response will be resolute and powerful

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:54

Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah set to speak next Saturday at 3 PM on the occasion of Martyr's Day

LBCI
Middle East News
12:43

Israeli Channel 12: An Israeli citizen killed by anti-tank fire from Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:03

Mikati: This horrendous crime will not go unpunished as an urgent complaint will be filed against the Israeli enemy with the UN Security Council

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:40

Nabih Berri: What the Israeli occupation is doing from Gaza to southern Lebanon is part of one context

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More