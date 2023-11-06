UNIFIL spokesperson Tenenti: We urge everyone to ceasefire now to prevent further harm to people

Lebanon News
2023-11-06 | 06:56
High views
UNIFIL spokesperson Tenenti: We urge everyone to ceasefire now to prevent further harm to people
0min
UNIFIL spokesperson Tenenti: We urge everyone to ceasefire now to prevent further harm to people

The official spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Andrea Tenenti, announced that "UNIFIL witnessed intense gunfire across the Blue Line" on Sunday.

In a statement, he said, "We have received distressing reports of the deaths of four civilians, including three children and a woman, in the vicinity of Aitaroun in southern Lebanon. The possibility of escalation spiraling out of control is evident and must be halted. The death of any civilian is a tragedy, and nobody wants to see more people injured or killed."

Tenenti added, "We remind all parties involved that attacks on civilians constitute a violation of international law and can rise to the level of war crimes. We urge everyone to ceasefire now to prevent further harm to people."

Lebanon's FM Bou Habib condemns Israel's 'deliberate targeting of civilians'
Fact-check: Reports of mother's death in Ainata attack disputed
