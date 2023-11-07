News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nabil Amr to LBCI: The liberation organization is the only legitimate place for Palestinians
Lebanon News
2023-11-07 | 05:15
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Nabil Amr to LBCI: The liberation organization is the only legitimate place for Palestinians
Former Palestinian Authority Minister of Information, Nabil Amr, considered the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to be the "sole legitimate representative organization of the Palestinian people."
Speaking on LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, he stated, "I do not deny the role of Palestinians in the deteriorating Palestinian situation, and I do not deny that the PLO has been mistreated by its people before others mistreated it, and I do not deny that there is clear fragmentation in Palestinian camps."
He added, “When the PLO, which used to be a unifying entity for the Palestinian people, disappeared, we did not witness scenes like these.”
He emphasized that the solution lies in "abandoning intermediaries and contractors who are trying to unite us and inviting us to their capitals as an investment in what they want. It does not prevent Fatah, Hamas, and other factions from meeting and announcing to the world that the PLO is the only legitimate place for the Palestinian people,”
He continued, “It does not prevent Hamas, Islamic Jihad, or any other faction from maintaining their positions within this framework, and this does not harm liberation movements. The solution is to hold a comprehensive popular conference for all factions, declaring an end to the division."
Amr said: "No one has not invested in the Palestinian division."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Nabil Amr
PLO
Palestinian
Liberation
Organization
Hamas
US Presidential Advisor Hochstein to arrive in Lebanon, set for talks with Mikati, Berri
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-03
Hezbollah should not 'exploit' the war between Israel and Hamas: The White House
Lebanon News
2023-11-03
Hezbollah should not 'exploit' the war between Israel and Hamas: The White House
0
Middle East News
2023-11-03
Israeli army spokesperson: Gaza is the center of the Hamas terrorist organization
Middle East News
2023-11-03
Israeli army spokesperson: Gaza is the center of the Hamas terrorist organization
0
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-31
Hamas spokesman to Al Arabiya: Israel dropped hundreds of tons of explosives on residential areas in Gaza
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:10
US Presidential Advisor Hochstein to arrive in Lebanon, set for talks with Mikati, Berri
Lebanon News
05:10
US Presidential Advisor Hochstein to arrive in Lebanon, set for talks with Mikati, Berri
0
Lebanon News
02:55
Price of gasoline increases by 3000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:55
Price of gasoline increases by 3000 LBP
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian
0
Lebanon News
10:03
Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon: We bombed Nahariyya and south of Haifa with 16 missiles in response to the occupation's massacres in the Gaza Strip
Lebanon News
10:03
Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon: We bombed Nahariyya and south of Haifa with 16 missiles in response to the occupation's massacres in the Gaza Strip
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Israeli army confirms Hamas held 126 hostages following the attack
Middle East News
2023-10-15
Israeli army confirms Hamas held 126 hostages following the attack
0
Middle East News
09:35
Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons
Middle East News
09:35
Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons
0
Middle East News
2023-10-07
The Al-Qassam Brigades issue a statement about the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
Middle East News
2023-10-07
The Al-Qassam Brigades issue a statement about the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Jordan advises citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon amid regional concerns
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Jordan advises citizens to avoid traveling to Lebanon amid regional concerns
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:10
US Presidential Advisor Hochstein to arrive in Lebanon, set for talks with Mikati, Berri
Lebanon News
05:10
US Presidential Advisor Hochstein to arrive in Lebanon, set for talks with Mikati, Berri
2
Lebanon News
10:03
Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon: We bombed Nahariyya and south of Haifa with 16 missiles in response to the occupation's massacres in the Gaza Strip
Lebanon News
10:03
Al-Qassam Brigades in Lebanon: We bombed Nahariyya and south of Haifa with 16 missiles in response to the occupation's massacres in the Gaza Strip
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian
News Bulletin Reports
10:19
Tragedy in Ainata: Israeli missile shatters dreams of Rimas, Taline, and Lian
4
Middle East News
08:17
Al Jazeera: Israel commands US nuclear submarine deployment
Middle East News
08:17
Al Jazeera: Israel commands US nuclear submarine deployment
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
6
Middle East News
09:35
Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons
Middle East News
09:35
Hamas' Osama Hamdan: Statement of Israeli Heritage Minister is a clear recognition that Israel possesses nuclear weapons
7
Middle East News
13:41
Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets
Middle East News
13:41
Yemeni Armed Forces launch drone strikes on Israeli targets
8
Middle East News
14:07
Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war
Middle East News
14:07
Iran's president to attend summit in Saudi Arabia on Gaza war
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More