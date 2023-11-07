Nabil Amr to LBCI: The liberation organization is the only legitimate place for Palestinians

Former Palestinian Authority Minister of Information, Nabil Amr, considered the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) to be the "sole legitimate representative organization of the Palestinian people."



Speaking on LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, he stated, "I do not deny the role of Palestinians in the deteriorating Palestinian situation, and I do not deny that the PLO has been mistreated by its people before others mistreated it, and I do not deny that there is clear fragmentation in Palestinian camps."



He added, “When the PLO, which used to be a unifying entity for the Palestinian people, disappeared, we did not witness scenes like these.”



He emphasized that the solution lies in "abandoning intermediaries and contractors who are trying to unite us and inviting us to their capitals as an investment in what they want. It does not prevent Fatah, Hamas, and other factions from meeting and announcing to the world that the PLO is the only legitimate place for the Palestinian people,”



He continued, “It does not prevent Hamas, Islamic Jihad, or any other faction from maintaining their positions within this framework, and this does not harm liberation movements. The solution is to hold a comprehensive popular conference for all factions, declaring an end to the division."



Amr said: "No one has not invested in the Palestinian division."