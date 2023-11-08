Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a member of Hezbollah's Central Council, believes that Palestinians do not rely on the emergency Arab summit but rather on the strategy of the resistance - and its rockets - in Gaza.



Kaouk considered that Israel does not fear Arab or Islamic summits but rather fears the resistance in Gaza and Lebanon.



He emphasized that the "eye of the resistance" in Lebanon is on the south to protect the homeland and civilians, as any attack on civilians is met with a harsh response without hesitation.



He also stated that the "other eye" is on Gaza to support it because the victory in Gaza is a victory for resistance in Lebanon, the region, and the nation.



Kaouk described the continued economic, security, and military relations of some normalization countries with Israel as a "dagger in the heart of the Palestinian people and a clear betrayal."