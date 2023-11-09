Two-state solution vital for regional stability, says Lebanese FM Abdallah Bou Habib

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, confirmed during his meeting with his British counterpart James Cleverly in Riyadh that the two-state solution is the only way to reach a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stop the war, and prevent its expansion to neighboring countries.



Bou Habib emphasized the need for Israel to cease its aggressions and provocative statements against Lebanon and the Palestinians.



Regarding the Syrian issue, Minister Bou Habib told his British counterpart that the situation in Syria cannot continue as it is and that the West must reconsider its approach and stance on the Syrian crisis and assist in the early recovery in Syria.