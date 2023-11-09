News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Redbull TV Series
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Two-state solution vital for regional stability, says Lebanese FM Abdallah Bou Habib
Lebanon News
2023-11-09 | 04:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Two-state solution vital for regional stability, says Lebanese FM Abdallah Bou Habib
Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib, confirmed during his meeting with his British counterpart James Cleverly in Riyadh that the two-state solution is the only way to reach a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stop the war, and prevent its expansion to neighboring countries.
Bou Habib emphasized the need for Israel to cease its aggressions and provocative statements against Lebanon and the Palestinians.
Regarding the Syrian issue, Minister Bou Habib told his British counterpart that the situation in Syria cannot continue as it is and that the West must reconsider its approach and stance on the Syrian crisis and assist in the early recovery in Syria.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Abdallah Bou Habib
British
James Cleverly
Riyadh
Two-State Solution
Israel
Palestine
Conflict
Syria
Next
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
Israeli warplanes fly over Beirut
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounces Israeli attacks on Syrian airports
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounces Israeli attacks on Syrian airports
0
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon
Middle East News
2023-10-13
Israeli Channel 14: Rockets launched from Gaza towards Galilee and Golan near Syria, Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:37
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
Lebanon News
04:37
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
0
Lebanon News
02:41
Israeli warplanes fly over Beirut
Lebanon News
02:41
Israeli warplanes fly over Beirut
0
Press Highlights
00:45
South Lebanon: A battlefield without constraints
Press Highlights
00:45
South Lebanon: A battlefield without constraints
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-07
Understanding the Gaza Envelope: A region shaped by history and clashes
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
0
Lebanon News
04:37
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
Lebanon News
04:37
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
0
Sports News
2023-08-27
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
2023-08-27
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Canada in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:41
Israeli warplanes fly over Beirut
Lebanon News
02:41
Israeli warplanes fly over Beirut
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
3
Press Highlights
00:45
South Lebanon: A battlefield without constraints
Press Highlights
00:45
South Lebanon: A battlefield without constraints
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Bella Hadid's commitment to Palestinian cause: An end to her Dior career
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Bella Hadid's commitment to Palestinian cause: An end to her Dior career
5
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:37
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
Lebanon News
04:37
Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation
7
Middle East News
07:54
Qatar mediates release of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza
Middle East News
07:54
Qatar mediates release of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza
8
Middle East News
02:11
Israeli army says it took control of Hamas outpost after 10-hour battle
Middle East News
02:11
Israeli army says it took control of Hamas outpost after 10-hour battle
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More