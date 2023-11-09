Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

The spokesperson for Hamas in Lebanon, Walid Kilani, stated that they have entered a new phase in the 'Al-Aqsa Flood Operation' with the announcement of an imminent ceasefire, the entry of relief aid into Gaza, and the signing of a partial prisoner exchange deal.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Kilani mentioned that the director of the US Intelligence Agency is arriving in Qatar to discuss a ceasefire with Qatari officials regarding Gaza. He also added that if a prisoner exchange deal is reached, they will demand a comprehensive deal with unanimous Palestinian support.



He revealed that Hamas' conditions for proceeding with the ceasefire include not attacking Islamic and Christian holy sites, not mistreating hostages, lifting the siege on the Gaza Strip, and releasing Palestinian prisoners through a prisoner exchange deal.



Kilani emphasized that before discussing a future vision for Gaza, they want a cessation of hostilities, and later, they can engage in politics to liberate Palestinian land.



He affirmed that the resistance is steadfast and the battle is progressing as planned despite the significant destruction in Gaza.



He also noted a decline in the stances of the US administration, as Blinken stated that Israel would not be able to manage the Gaza Strip, and Washington rejected the forced displacement of Palestinians and hoped for an end to the war as soon as possible.



Kilani pointed out that the Israeli army has advanced in some vacant and agricultural areas, including the Salah al-Din area, but has not been able to infiltrate densely populated residential areas.