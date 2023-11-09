NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts

2023-11-09 | 08:45
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts

The National News Agency (NNA) reported that the Metula settlement was targeted with several missiles, and the [Israeli] enemy is shelling the Marjayoun Plain and the outskirts of the towns of Khiam, Kfarkela, Borj El Mlouk, and Wata el Khiyam.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

National News Agency

Metula

Settlement

Missiles

Israel

Marjayoun Plain

Khiam

Kfarkela

Borj El Mlouk

Wata el Khiyam

