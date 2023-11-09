Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed

Lebanon News
2023-11-09 | 10:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed

The Islamic Resistance announced in a statement that its fighters targeted, at 3:45 PM on Thursday, an Israeli infantry force stationed in the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha (Wadi Shomera) with rocket weapons, achieving direct hits.
 

Lebanon News

Islamic Resistance

Fighters

Israeli

Infantry

Force

Tarbikha

Wadi Shomera

Rocket

Weapons

LBCI Next
South Lebanon: A battlefield without constraints
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:18

Germany criticized at UN over Gaza war stance

LBCI
World News
10:59

Biden confirms “there is no possibility” for a ceasefire in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:43

The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
10:32

13 killed by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin and the occupied West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Israel shells Marjayoun Plain with phosphorus bombs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-05

At least 10 dead and 82 missing due to the flood of a glacier lake in northeast India

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations

LBCI
Sports News
2023-11-01

World Cup 2034: Saudi Arabia 'ready' to host in summer or winter: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More