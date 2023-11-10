News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Haitham Zaiter: A two-state solution is essential, and this is a priority at the upcoming Arab summit in Riyadh
Lebanon News
2023-11-10 | 04:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Haitham Zaiter: A two-state solution is essential, and this is a priority at the upcoming Arab summit in Riyadh
Haitham Zaiter, a member of both the National and Central Palestinian Councils, emphasized "the critical need for an end to the genocidal and displacement war targeting the people of Gaza."
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Zaiter noted that the Palestinian leadership had shouldered its responsibilities from the beginning, pressing for international intervention to halt the Israeli aggression and the ethnic cleansing affecting Gaza residents.
He reiterated the foundational importance of the two-state solution and stressed its ongoing commitment, identifying the challenge in the lack of implementation. Zaaiter underlined that decisions regarding Palestinian policy are made by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).
Expressing hope that the Palestinian cause would be a priority at the upcoming Arab summit in Riyadh scheduled for Saturday, Zaaiter called for decisive actions and international pressure, including efforts directed at the US administration.
He envisioned that, when reaching a resolution, a referendum could be presented to the Palestinian public to choose the optimal solution from the proposed alternatives.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Haitham Zaiter
Palestinian
Two-State
Solution
Priority
Arab
Summit
Riyadh
Next
Guided missile targets Israeli site of Al-Assi
Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-08
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Palestinians rely on resistance, not Arab, Islamic summits
Lebanon News
2023-11-08
Hezbollah's Sheikh Nabil Kaouk: Palestinians rely on resistance, not Arab, Islamic summits
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Palestinian President calls for urgent Arab Summit
Middle East News
2023-10-28
Palestinian President calls for urgent Arab Summit
0
Middle East News
2023-10-26
The two-state solution is now more important than ever: Palestinian FM
Middle East News
2023-10-26
The two-state solution is now more important than ever: Palestinian FM
0
Middle East News
05:49
Syrian president travels to Saudi Arabia for Arab summit on Gaza
Middle East News
05:49
Syrian president travels to Saudi Arabia for Arab summit on Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:00
Guided missile targets Israeli site of Al-Assi
Lebanon News
05:00
Guided missile targets Israeli site of Al-Assi
0
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon
0
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
0
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-03
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
Lebanon News
2023-10-03
Elias Hasrouni's wife, Ivette Sleiman Hasrouni, succumbs to fatal car accident
0
Middle East News
2023-11-02
Al Jazeera: Israeli boats bomb areas adjacent to the coast of the Gaza Strip
Middle East News
2023-11-02
Al Jazeera: Israeli boats bomb areas adjacent to the coast of the Gaza Strip
0
Middle East News
10:32
13 killed by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin and the occupied West Bank
Middle East News
10:32
13 killed by Israeli army gunfire in Jenin and the occupied West Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-07
Raise a glass to Lebanese wine: Explore the vineyards with the Wine Tourism Lebanon app
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:08
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
Lebanon News
10:08
Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed
2
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
Lebanon News
10:22
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
3
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
Press Highlights
00:50
Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle
4
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel shells Marjayoun Plain with phosphorus bombs
Lebanon News
08:31
Israel shells Marjayoun Plain with phosphorus bombs
5
Lebanon News
08:45
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
Lebanon News
08:45
NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts
6
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
Middle East News
10:43
The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza
7
Middle East News
09:25
The New York Times, citing top Palestinian official: The Authority informed Washington of openness to play a role in post-Hamas era
Middle East News
09:25
The New York Times, citing top Palestinian official: The Authority informed Washington of openness to play a role in post-Hamas era
8
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices decrease again across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More