Haitham Zaiter: A two-state solution is essential, and this is a priority at the upcoming Arab summit in Riyadh

Lebanon News
2023-11-10 | 04:30
High views
LBCI
LBCI
2min
Haitham Zaiter, a member of both the National and Central Palestinian Councils, emphasized "the critical need for an end to the genocidal and displacement war targeting the people of Gaza."

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Zaiter noted that the Palestinian leadership had shouldered its responsibilities from the beginning, pressing for international intervention to halt the Israeli aggression and the ethnic cleansing affecting Gaza residents.

He reiterated the foundational importance of the two-state solution and stressed its ongoing commitment, identifying the challenge in the lack of implementation. Zaaiter underlined that decisions regarding Palestinian policy are made by the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Expressing hope that the Palestinian cause would be a priority at the upcoming Arab summit in Riyadh scheduled for Saturday, Zaaiter called for decisive actions and international pressure, including efforts directed at the US administration.

He envisioned that, when reaching a resolution, a referendum could be presented to the Palestinian public to choose the optimal solution from the proposed alternatives.

