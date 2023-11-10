Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'

On Friday, Hezbollah mourned the death of seven of its members, describing them as "martyrs on the path to Jerusalem."



The members are:



- Ali Khalil Al-Ali, "Khoder," from the town of Mlikh in southern Lebanon.



- Mohammad Ali Abbas Assaf, "Jawad," from the town of Bodai in the Bekaa.



- Abdel Latif Hassan Swaydan, "Safi," from the town of Yater in southern Lebanon.



- Mohammad Qassim Tlais, "Abou Ali," from the town of Brital in the Bekaa.



- Jawad Mahdi Hashem, "Abou Saleh," from the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon.



- Jaafar Ali Serhan, "Mehran," from the town of Machgharah in the Bekaa.



- Qassim Mohammad Awada, "Malak Ghanem," from the town of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon.