Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'

Lebanon News
2023-11-10 | 06:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah mourns seven &#39;martyrs on the path to Jerusalem&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'

On Friday, Hezbollah mourned the death of seven of its members, describing them as "martyrs on the path to Jerusalem." 

The members are:  

- Ali Khalil Al-Ali, "Khoder," from the town of Mlikh in southern Lebanon. 

- Mohammad Ali Abbas Assaf, "Jawad," from the town of Bodai in the Bekaa. 

- Abdel Latif Hassan Swaydan, "Safi," from the town of Yater in southern Lebanon. 

- Mohammad Qassim Tlais, "Abou Ali," from the town of Brital in the Bekaa. 

- Jawad Mahdi Hashem, "Abou Saleh," from the town of Khiam in southern Lebanon. 

- Jaafar Ali Serhan, "Mehran," from the town of Machgharah in the Bekaa. 

- Qassim Mohammad Awada, "Malak Ghanem," from the town of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Martyrs

Jerusalem

Conflict

South

Border

LBCI Next
Israeli army targets Khiam, Blida, with a shell landing near the Meiss El-Jabal Hospital
Guided missile targets Israeli site of Al-Assi
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-31

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-09

Officially: Three Hezbollah martyrs due to Israeli shelling in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06

Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-26

'Martyrs on the Path to Jerusalem': Hezbollah's message amidst intense confrontations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Meiss El Jabal Hospital's emergency department damaged in Israeli shelling: Director confirms to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Israeli army targets Khiam, Blida, with a shell landing near the Meiss El-Jabal Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Guided missile targets Israeli site of Al-Assi

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:30

Haitham Zaiter: A two-state solution is essential, and this is a priority at the upcoming Arab summit in Riyadh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:05

Gaza's destruction: Over 50% of residential units damaged, 32,000 tons of explosives used

LBCI
Middle East News
05:10

Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-09

Hamas spokesperson in Lebanon: We entered a new phase in the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-09

NNA: Metula settlement targeted with missiles, Israel responds with shelling on Marjayoun Plain, outskirts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry force in Tarbikha: Direct hits confirmed

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Lebanon encircled: Hamas' resilience prevents Hezbollah from entering the battle

LBCI
Middle East News
10:43

The White House: Israel to begin implementing a four-hour daily truce in northern Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

Guided missile targets Israeli site of Al-Assi

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:45

Israeli army targets Khiam, Blida, with a shell landing near the Meiss El-Jabal Hospital

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Meiss El Jabal Hospital's emergency department damaged in Israeli shelling: Director confirms to LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More