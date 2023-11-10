Israeli army targets Khiam, Blida, with a shell landing near the Meiss El-Jabal Hospital

2023-11-10 | 06:45
Israeli army targets Khiam, Blida, with a shell landing near the Meiss El-Jabal Hospital
Israeli army targets Khiam, Blida, with a shell landing near the Meiss El-Jabal Hospital

The Israeli army intensified its offensive along the border, targeting the Al-Hamames area near the town of Khiam in the Marjayoun district.

The assault involved artillery shells and firing flash bombs in the skies of Kfarkela.

Additionally, Israeli artillery directed its fire toward the vicinity of Jall Al-Alam, situated between Alma Al-Shaab and Naqoura, with a shell landing near the Meiss El-Jabal Hospital.

Artillery bombardment extended to the outskirts of the towns of Blida and Mhaybib, escalating tensions in the region.

Meiss El Jabal Hospital's emergency department damaged in Israeli shelling: Director confirms to LBCI
Hezbollah mourns seven 'martyrs on the path to Jerusalem'
