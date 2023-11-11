Lebanese delegation, led by PM Mikati, participates in joint Islamic-Arab summit

Lebanon's Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate in the extraordinary joint Islamic-Arab summit held Saturday in Riyadh.



He was received at King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari, and Lebanon's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fawzi Kabbara.



The Lebanese delegation to the summit includes Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, Agriculture Minister Abbas Al Haj Hassan, Lebanon's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fawzi Kabbara, and Lebanon's Ambassador to Egypt and the Arab League, Ali al-Halabi.