The Traffic and Vehicles Management Authority announced that it will "start accepting applications from citizens wishing to obtain a driving license for the first time for private tourist cars (Category B) and motorbikes (Categories A1 and A) starting from Wednesday, November 15, 2023.A statement on Saturday said that this service will be available at the main center in Dekweneh and in other branches, namely, Tripoli, Zahle, Sidon, and Nabatieh.It emphasized that it will schedule the dates, locations, and procedures for the theoretical and practical exams, along with the required documents for the exam, on the authority's website: tmo.gov.lb