UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Daily shelling raises wider conflict concerns, working to de-escalate tensions

Lebanon News
2023-11-11 | 05:11
High views
UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Daily shelling raises wider conflict concerns, working to de-escalate tensions
UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Daily shelling raises wider conflict concerns, working to de-escalate tensions

The official spokesperson for UNIFIL, Andrea Tenenti, revealed to LBCI that the situation along the Blue Line stays tense, with daily exchanges of fire along the Blue Line and "sporadic intensification of shelling."
 
Tenenti affirmed: "This remains our concern, as well as the potential for miscalculation that could potentially trigger a wider conflict."

Adding: "Nevertheless, the vast majority of exchanges of fire have been localized along the Blue Line, and we continue to operate with all our peacekeepers on the ground as we have been doing since the beginning of the conflict."

He affirmed that as UNIFIL Force Commander and Head of Mission Lieutenant General Lazaro said, "UNIFIL urges everyone to cease fire and stop any acts that may put civilians or UN personnel at risk – or bring this beautiful region into conflict."

He confirmed that the Force Commander continues to stay fully engaged with the parties, working to de-escalate the situation, mainly through his direct dialogue, "to prevent dangerous misunderstandings that could increase the tensions."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

UNIFIL

Andrea Tenenti

Blue Line

Conflict

Tension

