Naval Patrol Thwarts Illegal Migration Attempt, Rescues 18 Syrian Nationals off Tripoli Coast
Lebanon News
2023-11-11 | 07:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Naval Patrol Thwarts Illegal Migration Attempt, Rescues 18 Syrian Nationals off Tripoli Coast
A naval patrol of the army successfully thwarted a human trafficking operation off the coast of the northern town of Tripoli on 11/11/2023.
They rescued 18 migrants, all of Syrian nationality, who were on board the boat attempting to cross the sea illegally.
Syria
Lebanon
Tripoli
Related Articles
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Syrian operatives arrested for ISIS links in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-11-01
Syrian operatives arrested for ISIS links in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Hajjar: If Syria's security situation is better than Lebanon's, then the EU should facilitate the refugees' return
Lebanon News
2023-10-21
Hajjar: If Syria's security situation is better than Lebanon's, then the EU should facilitate the refugees' return
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounces Israeli attacks on Syrian airports
Lebanon News
2023-10-13
Lebanon's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounces Israeli attacks on Syrian airports
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:35
Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases
Lebanon News
10:35
Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases
0
Lebanon News
05:11
UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Daily shelling raises wider conflict concerns, working to de-escalate tensions
Lebanon News
05:11
UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Daily shelling raises wider conflict concerns, working to de-escalate tensions
0
Lebanon News
04:46
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
Lebanon News
04:46
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
0
Lebanon News
04:07
Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons
Lebanon News
04:07
Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons
Our visitors readings
0
Lebanon News
04:46
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
Lebanon News
04:46
Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15
0
World News
11:43
Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement
World News
11:43
Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement
0
Middle East News
12:08
Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and International Peace Conference
Middle East News
12:08
Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and International Peace Conference
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25
Tourism's revival: Empowering Lebanon's economy amid unemployment woes
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25
Tourism's revival: Empowering Lebanon's economy amid unemployment woes
Videos
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:07
Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons
Lebanon News
04:07
Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons
2
Press Highlights
00:30
Hezbollah's threats and Israel's dilemma: Navigating the new military reality in the face of escalating tensions
Press Highlights
00:30
Hezbollah's threats and Israel's dilemma: Navigating the new military reality in the face of escalating tensions
3
Press Highlights
01:09
War room dilemmas: Israel's military plans clash with US caution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:09
War room dilemmas: Israel's military plans clash with US caution in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
02:20
Israeli army's aircraft raids Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:20
Israeli army's aircraft raids Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
10:35
Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases
Lebanon News
10:35
Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:41
Escalation in the Middle East: Hezbollah's Operations and the Rising Tensions with Israel
News Bulletin Reports
08:41
Escalation in the Middle East: Hezbollah's Operations and the Rising Tensions with Israel
7
Lebanon News
05:11
UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Daily shelling raises wider conflict concerns, working to de-escalate tensions
Lebanon News
05:11
UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Daily shelling raises wider conflict concerns, working to de-escalate tensions
8
Middle East News
06:22
Spokesperson: Al-Qassam Brigades' fighters engaged in intense battles, targeting enemy vehicles across Gaza
Middle East News
06:22
Spokesperson: Al-Qassam Brigades' fighters engaged in intense battles, targeting enemy vehicles across Gaza
