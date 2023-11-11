Naval Patrol Thwarts Illegal Migration Attempt, Rescues 18 Syrian Nationals off Tripoli Coast

Naval Patrol Thwarts Illegal Migration Attempt, Rescues 18 Syrian Nationals off Tripoli Coast

A naval patrol of the army successfully thwarted a human trafficking operation off the coast of the northern town of Tripoli on 11/11/2023. 
They rescued 18 migrants, all of Syrian nationality, who were on board the boat attempting to cross the sea illegally.
 
 
 
 
 

