Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases

2023-11-11 | 10:35
Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases
Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah asserted during a speech on "Martyrs' Day" that the Lebanese people are more committed to resistance after every massacre by the Israeli enemy and have not abandoned it at all. 

He revealed that they continue to work on the Lebanese front, conducting daily reconnaissance drones towards Israel, with some returning carrying the required images.

Nasrallah stated, "There has been an intensification in the resistance's activities on the Lebanese front in the last week, both in terms of the number of operations and the type of weapons." 

"For the first time in the history of the resistance, we are using assault drones," he revealed.

On another note, Nasrallah perceived that all the killing, terrorism, and brutality in Gaza have a purpose, with one of the main objectives being to subdue the peoples of the region and suppress the will to demand legitimate rights and surrender the motives of resistance.

Nasrallah pointed out that the change in global public opinion and the exposure of the falseness of Israeli claims are crucial and work in favor of the resistance. 

He noted that since October 7th, the focus has been on the field in Gaza, and the Israelis are unable to present an image of victory.

Hezbollah's leader highlighted that the enemy inflicts many losses on itself, including the revelation of its brutal and savage nature, becoming more apparent to the peoples of the region and the world.

Moreover, Nasrallah mentioned that if the United States wants to stop operations against its military bases in the region, it must cease the aggression on Gaza, presenting it as the equation.

 He pointed out that the primary motivation behind the targeting of US bases in Syria and Iraq is the war in Gaza and the idea of solidarity with it.

Regarding the exceptional Arab and Islamic summit held in Riyadh, Nasrallah considered that the minimum required from the summit is for the Arab and Islamic world to stand united and demand the Americans seriously to stop the war.

He stated, "Syria bears a hefty burden with the axis of resistance; it hosts resistance movements and bears the consequences of this matter."
 

Hezbollah's threats and Israel's dilemma: Navigating the new military reality in the face of escalating tensions
Islamic Resistance 'directly' hits 'Zionist' facilities in Shtula with guided missiles
Download now the LBCI mobile app
