Patriarch al-Rahi urges political resolution, refuses tying the presidential elections to specific groups

Lebanon News
2023-11-12 | 06:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Patriarch al-Rahi urges political resolution, refuses tying the presidential elections to specific groups
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Patriarch al-Rahi urges political resolution, refuses tying the presidential elections to specific groups

The Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi presided over Sunday Mass in which he pointed out during his sermon, "refusal to subject the election of the president to a specific person, group, party, or project.”

He said: “ We refuse to remain without a president while the state disintegrates, constitutional and public institutions collapse, the people lack, and our living forces migrate to other lands, and the constitution is violated."

In addition, Al-Rahi condemned the brutal genocide in Gaza, which has surpassed eleven thousand victims, with nearly half of them being children.

He also denounced the programmed destruction of homes, schools, hospitals, churches, and mosques, intending to expel Palestinians from their land and eliminate their cause after seventy-five years.

He saw this inhumane and savage genocide, along with the blockade preventing water, food, and medicine from reaching a million and a half displaced people without shelter, as a shameful stain on the face of this generation and the leaders of this war.

He stated, "We declare once again our solidarity with the Palestinians and insist that the only solution, in the near and distant future, is the establishment of two states."

The Patriarch called on the international community to immediately and permanently impose a ceasefire and initiate negotiations for a political solution.

He concluded, saying, "We endorse the content of the statement of the Riyadh Summit held yesterday, hoping that the Arab and Islamic countries will work to implement its provisions, with their leaders being peacemakers with courage, committed to the decision of the Arab Peace Initiative declared in the Beirut Summit in 2002, which adopted the two-state solution as a gateway to peace and stability in the Middle East."
 

Lebanon News

Patriarch Al-Rahi

Presidential Elections

Gaza

Ceasefire

War

Lebanon

Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-11-08

US envoy Hochstein urges Lebanon's neutrality in Gaza war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Jordan's King calls for intensified efforts to halt Gaza war in meeting with Lebanon's PM

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-05

Al Arabiya: US will be 'hit hard' if it does not implement ceasefire in Gaza, warns Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Naval Patrol Thwarts Illegal Migration Attempt, Rescues 18 Syrian Nationals off Tripoli Coast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Daily shelling raises wider conflict concerns, working to de-escalate tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

Generations of Displacement: The Ongoing Struggle of Palestinian Refugees on Their Own Land

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-07

The Lebanese Army thwarts 1200 Syrian infiltration attempt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-10

Peacekeepers on high alert: UNIFIL's vigilance in monitoring border activities after tensions between Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-09-20

Chaos and Challenges in Lebanon's Handling of Syrian Refugees: A Comprehensive Overview

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases

LBCI
Middle East News
04:23

UN headquarters in Gaza bombed, resulting in numerous casualties

LBCI
Middle East News
12:08

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and International Peace Conference

LBCI
World News
11:43

Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

Patriarch al-Rahi urges political resolution, refuses tying the presidential elections to specific groups

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:21

Intricate negotiations for Gaza's prisoner swap deal

LBCI
Middle East News
11:50

Syrian and Egyptian Presidents Discuss Gaza and Unity on the Sidelines of the Arab-Islamic Summit

LBCI
Middle East News
02:12

Jordan announces airdrop of urgent medical aid to Gaza for the second time

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More