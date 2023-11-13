News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zaman
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
30
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hasbani to LBCI: Opposition proposes postponement of Army Commander's retirement
Lebanon News
2023-11-13 | 05:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hasbani to LBCI: Opposition proposes postponement of Army Commander's retirement
In a meeting with the acting Prime Minister Najib Mikati yesterday, MP Ghassan Hasbani, a member of the Strong Republic bloc, announced that the opposition forces had suggested postponing the army commander's retirement for one year.
He emphasized that this was the focal point of the discussion and that the matter is within the government's jurisdiction.
On LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, Hasbani stated: "As an opposition force, we presented this proposal as one of the solutions to maintain the stability of the Lebanese Army during this critical period."
He added, "As the Strong Republic bloc, we had previously submitted a repeated expedited law proposal in the parliament, which almost leads to the same result, aiming to preserve stability in the army institution."
Hasbani pointed out that "the atmosphere with Prime Minister Najib Mikati is positive, and he considers all perspectives, viewing this issue as an acceptable and good solution to the stability of the army institution. However, this depends on the government's decision as a whole."
Lebanon News
Ghassan Hasbani
Najib Mikati
Lebanon
Army Commander
Lebanese Army
Next
US stresses stability in Lebanon, rejects its involvement in Gaza war
Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-29
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati visits Qatar for high-level meetings
Lebanon News
2023-10-29
Lebanon's PM Najib Mikati visits Qatar for high-level meetings
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-23
Berri receives Army Commander and Brazilian ambassador: Lebanon is committed to international legitimacy and is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself
Lebanon News
2023-10-23
Berri receives Army Commander and Brazilian ambassador: Lebanon is committed to international legitimacy and is exercising its legitimate right to defend itself
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-19
Qatari Ambassador confirms solidarity with Lebanon in meeting with Army Commander
Lebanon News
2023-09-19
Qatari Ambassador confirms solidarity with Lebanon in meeting with Army Commander
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-12
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
Lebanon News
2023-09-12
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:59
Israel Electric Corporation reports death of one employee in rocket attack from Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
07:59
Israel Electric Corporation reports death of one employee in rocket attack from Lebanon: AFP
0
Lebanon News
07:14
Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another
Lebanon News
07:14
Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another
0
Lebanon News
06:36
Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:36
Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:24
US stresses stability in Lebanon, rejects its involvement in Gaza war
Lebanon News
06:24
US stresses stability in Lebanon, rejects its involvement in Gaza war
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
02:50
Russia will be able to participate fully in activities of APEC Summit: US
World News
02:50
Russia will be able to participate fully in activities of APEC Summit: US
0
Middle East News
03:42
Palestinian PM: Israel turned Al-Shifa Medical Complex into military barracks
Middle East News
03:42
Palestinian PM: Israel turned Al-Shifa Medical Complex into military barracks
0
Middle East News
04:47
Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt
Middle East News
04:47
Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt
0
Press Highlights
02:23
Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response
Press Highlights
02:23
Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:26
Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official
Middle East News
05:26
Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official
2
Lebanon News
06:36
Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:36
Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
02:23
Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response
Press Highlights
02:23
Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response
4
Lebanon News
04:58
Islamic Resistance targets Israeli infantry force with rockets
Lebanon News
04:58
Islamic Resistance targets Israeli infantry force with rockets
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region
6
Lebanon News
07:14
Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another
Lebanon News
07:14
Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another
7
Middle East News
03:42
Palestinian PM: Israel turned Al-Shifa Medical Complex into military barracks
Middle East News
03:42
Palestinian PM: Israel turned Al-Shifa Medical Complex into military barracks
8
Middle East News
04:47
Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt
Middle East News
04:47
Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More