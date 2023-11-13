Hasbani to LBCI: Opposition proposes postponement of Army Commander's retirement

2023-11-13 | 05:47
2min
Hasbani to LBCI: Opposition proposes postponement of Army Commander's retirement

In a meeting with the acting Prime Minister Najib Mikati yesterday, MP Ghassan Hasbani, a member of the Strong Republic bloc, announced that the opposition forces had suggested postponing the army commander's retirement for one year. 

He emphasized that this was the focal point of the discussion and that the matter is within the government's jurisdiction.

On LBCI’s “Nharkom Said” TV show, Hasbani stated: "As an opposition force, we presented this proposal as one of the solutions to maintain the stability of the Lebanese Army during this critical period."

He added, "As the Strong Republic bloc, we had previously submitted a repeated expedited law proposal in the parliament, which almost leads to the same result, aiming to preserve stability in the army institution."

Hasbani pointed out that "the atmosphere with Prime Minister Najib Mikati is positive, and he considers all perspectives, viewing this issue as an acceptable and good solution to the stability of the army institution. However, this depends on the government's decision as a whole."

Lebanon News

Ghassan Hasbani

Najib Mikati

Lebanon

Army Commander

Lebanese Army

