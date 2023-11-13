US stresses stability in Lebanon, rejects its involvement in Gaza war

Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi received the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, who left Bkerki without making any statements.



According to the National News Agency, various topics were discussed during the meeting, emphasizing Lebanon's urgent need for the election of a president.



The United States is keen on Lebanon's stability on all fronts and rejects its involvement in the Gaza war.



Regarding the expiration of the army commander's term, Patriarch al-Rahi reiterated his stance opposing the dismissal of the army commander.