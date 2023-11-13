US stresses stability in Lebanon, rejects its involvement in Gaza war

Lebanon News
2023-11-13 | 06:24

LBCI
LBCI




Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi received the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, who left Bkerki without making any statements.

According to the National News Agency, various topics were discussed during the meeting, emphasizing Lebanon's urgent need for the election of a president. 

The United States is keen on Lebanon's stability on all fronts and rejects its involvement in the Gaza war.

Regarding the expiration of the army commander's term, Patriarch al-Rahi reiterated his stance opposing the dismissal of the army commander.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Maronite Patriarch

Mar Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi

US

Dorothy Shea

President

Election

Gaza

War

Arm

Commander

Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon
Hasbani to LBCI: Opposition proposes postponement of Army Commander's retirement







LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another

LBCI
Middle East News
03:42

Palestinian PM: Israel turned Al-Shifa Medical Complex into military barracks

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt

