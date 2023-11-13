News
Israel Electric Corporation reports death of one employee in rocket attack from Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
2023-11-13 | 07:59
Israel Electric Corporation reports death of one employee in rocket attack from Lebanon: AFP
The Israel Electric Corporation announced the death of one of its employees in a rocket attack from Lebanon on Sunday.
Lebanon News
Israel
Electric
Corporation
Employees
Rocket
Attack
Lebanon
Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon
Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another
Latest News
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
