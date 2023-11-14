Cabinet session postponed to Monday due to quorum obstruction

The scheduled cabinet session, set to take place today at the Grand Serail, was deferred due to the quorum's obstruction. The next cabinet session has been rescheduled for Monday.



Consequently, the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held a consultative meeting with the attending ministers.



Present at the meeting were the ministers of Youth and Sports, George Kallas; Telecommunications, Johnny Corm; Tourism, Walid Nassar; Industry, George Bouchikian; Administrative Development, Najla Riachi; Finance, Youssef Khalil; Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi; Health, Dr. Firas Abiad; Environment, Nasser Yassin; Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamie; Agriculture, Abbas Hajj Hassan; Labor, Moustafa Bayram; and Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Mortada.



In response, the Tourism Minister denied any link between the quorum obstruction and the possibility of discussing extending the army commander's term.



Moreover, the Labor Minister clarified that the matter of extending the army commander's term has not yet been raised with the Hezbollah ministers, stating, "Everything has its time."



The Public Works Minister added, "As Hezbollah ministers, we attended the session and ensured the quorum. The delay in Bayram's arrival was due to traffic congestion."



In a separate statement, the Information Minister, Ziad Makari, addressed reports claiming his involvement in obstructing the quorum, stating, "Some media outlets have circulated news that the cabinet session was disrupted due to the quorum obstruction, and my name was mentioned among the ministers who impeded the quorum."