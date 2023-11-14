Cabinet session postponed to Monday due to quorum obstruction

Lebanon News
2023-11-14 | 04:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cabinet session postponed to Monday due to quorum obstruction
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Cabinet session postponed to Monday due to quorum obstruction

The scheduled cabinet session, set to take place today at the Grand Serail, was deferred due to the quorum's obstruction. The next cabinet session has been rescheduled for Monday.

Consequently, the caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati held a consultative meeting with the attending ministers. 

Present at the meeting were the ministers of Youth and Sports, George Kallas; Telecommunications, Johnny Corm; Tourism, Walid Nassar; Industry, George Bouchikian; Administrative Development, Najla Riachi; Finance, Youssef Khalil; Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi; Health, Dr. Firas Abiad; Environment, Nasser Yassin; Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamie; Agriculture, Abbas Hajj Hassan; Labor, Moustafa Bayram; and Culture, Judge Mohammad Wissam Mortada.

In response, the Tourism Minister denied any link between the quorum obstruction and the possibility of discussing extending the army commander's term.

Moreover, the Labor Minister clarified that the matter of extending the army commander's term has not yet been raised with the Hezbollah ministers, stating, "Everything has its time."

The Public Works Minister added, "As Hezbollah ministers, we attended the session and ensured the quorum. The delay in Bayram's arrival was due to traffic congestion."

In a separate statement, the Information Minister, Ziad Makari, addressed reports claiming his involvement in obstructing the quorum, stating, "Some media outlets have circulated news that the cabinet session was disrupted due to the quorum obstruction, and my name was mentioned among the ministers who impeded the quorum."

Lebanon News

Cabinet

Session

Postponed

Quorum

Obstruction

LBCI Next
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-10-13

The latest on the caretaker cabinet session

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-07

Two scheduled Cabinet sessions on Monday to discuss the illegal entry of Syrian refugees and the 2024 Budget

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-09-07

The first Cabinet session approved the Bloomberg platform

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-30

Cabinet session scheduled for September 6 to address an agenda of 23 items

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

LBCI sources: Israeli army shells 'previously targeted' house in Tayr Harfa

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling

LBCI
Middle East News
03:15

46 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since the start of the war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

"Israeled": A New Term Emerges in English to Describe Property Appropriation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17

Inside the battle: Interior Minister and ISF Director clash over officer transfers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:46

Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
12:46

Hamas Leader discusses urgent Gaza situation with Lebanese Prime Minister

LBCI
Middle East News
10:00

Netanyahu: Attacks on forces and civilians are considered 'playing with fire'

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:55

Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

Israeli tanks surround Al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza; patients, medical staff demand to leave

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More