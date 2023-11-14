News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
Lebanon News
2023-11-14 | 05:05
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
Human Rights Watch expressed on Tuesday that the "unlawful" Israeli strike on November 5th, which killed three girls and their grandmother and wounded their mother, should be investigated as an apparent war crime.
"This attack by Israeli military forces that struck a car carrying a family fleeing violence shows a reckless disregard for civilian life," said Ramzi Kaiss, Lebanon researcher at Human Rights Watch.
Kaiss added: "Their killing is a violation of the laws of war, and Israel's allies, like the US, should respond to this apparent war crime by demanding accountability for this unlawful strike."
On that day, the Israeli army confessed to carrying out the strike, but according to Human Rights Watch research, they provided no further evidence to explain their claim.
Human Rights Watch interviewed Samir Ayoub, the girls' uncle, and an official of the civil defense team that responded to the attack's site.
Ayoub said: "All people in the town use that road when they go to buy groceries or get supplies," stating that "there are no military targets there."
Human Rights Watch also confirmed that it found no evidence of a military target in the vicinity. "But if there were one, targeting a car carrying civilians, along with the Israeli military's admission of targeting the car while failing to distinguish between combatants and civilians, makes the strike unlawful."
In an interview recorded after the strike, Ayoub expressed: "I told them to play in front of the car since a [surveillance drone] was flying over them. I told them the drone will see you now and know there are children in the car."
According to Human Rights Watch, the recent Israeli strikes come amid increasing tensions on the Lebanon-Israel border.
"As of November 10th, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have reportedly killed at least ten civilians, in addition to at least 70 Hezbollah fighters. Rocket strikes and other attacks into Israel by Hezbollah and Palestinian groups have reportedly killed at least two civilians and six soldiers," it added.
The organization called on the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Germany, as Israel's allies, to stop military assistance and arms sales to Israel.
Simultaneously, Iran and other governments should halt the provision of arms to Palestinian armed groups, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad. This action is imperative due to the genuine risk that such weaponry may be used to commit serious abuses.
Human Rights Watch confirmed that the attack on a vehicle with fleeing civilians demonstrates the Israeli army's "reckless disregard" for its responsibility to differentiate between civilian and military objects and the failure to take sufficient safeguards to prevent the death of civilians.
"Israeli authorities have long failed to credibly investigate their own serious abuses, even when they acknowledge they carried them out," Kaiss said.
Adding that: "With Israeli authorities continuing to commit abuses with impunity, Israel's allies should insist on accountability for Israel's violations of the laws of war and this apparent war crime."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Ainata
Attack
Israel
Army
War
Crimes
HRW
Human Rights Watch
Investigation
Civilian
Casualties
Strikes
Accountability
Border
Tensions
Gaza
United States
United Kingdom
Canada
Germany
Iran
Hezbollah
Next
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
Cabinet session postponed to Monday due to quorum obstruction
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-31
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions
Lebanon News
2023-10-31
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions
0
Middle East News
02:25
Israeli hospital attacks ‘should be investigated as war crimes’: HRW
Middle East News
02:25
Israeli hospital attacks ‘should be investigated as war crimes’: HRW
0
Press Highlights
01:46
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Press Highlights
01:46
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Israeli military operations on Day 29: Challenges and lack of progress
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Israeli military operations on Day 29: Challenges and lack of progress
0
Lebanon News
10:30
UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation
Lebanon News
10:30
UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation
0
Middle East News
09:01
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Middle East News
09:01
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-31
Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank
Lebanon News
2023-10-31
Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-05
Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata
Lebanon News
2023-11-05
Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07
One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07
One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
09:01
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Middle East News
09:01
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
2
Press Highlights
01:46
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Press Highlights
01:46
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
4
Lebanon News
05:05
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
Lebanon News
05:05
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
Lebanon News
05:43
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
6
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:54
LBCI sources: Israeli army shells 'previously targeted' house in Tayr Harfa
Lebanon News
05:54
LBCI sources: Israeli army shells 'previously targeted' house in Tayr Harfa
8
Middle East News
03:48
Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast
Middle East News
03:48
Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More