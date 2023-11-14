Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling

2023-11-14 | 05:43
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling

The site of Al-Marj in the eastern sector was targeted. Additionally, the Israeli army responded with artillery shelling on the outskirts of Markaba, Hunin, and Odaisseh.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Al-Marj

Israel

Artillery

Shelling

Markaba

Hunin

Odaisseh

Tensions

Escalation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:18

Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:30

Israeli military operations on Day 29: Challenges and lack of progress

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:30

UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
09:01

US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-31

Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-05

Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07

One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
09:01

US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:46

Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:55

Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:05

Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:18

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

LBCI sources: Israeli army shells 'previously targeted' house in Tayr Harfa

LBCI
Middle East News
03:48

Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast

