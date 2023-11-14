News
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
20
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
15
o
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
Lebanon News
2023-11-14 | 05:43
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
The site of Al-Marj in the eastern sector was targeted. Additionally, the Israeli army responded with artillery shelling on the outskirts of Markaba, Hunin, and Odaisseh.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Al-Marj
Israel
Artillery
Shelling
Markaba
Hunin
Odaisseh
Tensions
Escalation
LBCI sources: Israeli army shells 'previously targeted' house in Tayr Harfa
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
World News
12:48
Biden confirms that Washington is not trying to decouple from China
World News
12:48
Biden confirms that Washington is not trying to decouple from China
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
0
World News
11:06
Finland considers closing its border crossings with Russia
World News
11:06
Finland considers closing its border crossings with Russia
0
Breaking Headlines
10:49
Israeli FM says Guterres does not deserve to lead the United Nations
Breaking Headlines
10:49
Israeli FM says Guterres does not deserve to lead the United Nations
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
News Bulletin Reports
12:18
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Israeli military operations on Day 29: Challenges and lack of progress
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Israeli military operations on Day 29: Challenges and lack of progress
0
Lebanon News
10:30
UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation
Lebanon News
10:30
UNIFIL head expresses concern over southern Lebanon: Focus on preventing escalation
0
Middle East News
09:01
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Middle East News
09:01
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-31
Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank
Lebanon News
2023-10-31
Hezbollah announces the targeting of an Israeli Merkava tank
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-05
Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata
Lebanon News
2023-11-05
Three people killed by an Israeli drone targeting a civilian car near the Al-Maasara neighborhood in Ainata
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases
Lebanon News
2023-11-11
Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07
One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07
One month into the war on Gaza: Military developments and regional implications
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
1
Middle East News
09:01
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
Middle East News
09:01
US, UK sanction Lebanon's Chouman Money Exchange, Nabil Chouman, Khaled Chouman, and Reda Khamis for financially assisting Hamas, PIJ
2
Press Highlights
01:46
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
Press Highlights
01:46
Iran declares Lebanon's participation in war: Israel vows stronger response to Hezbollah
3
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
Press Highlights
00:55
Middle East dynamics: Redrawing the regional map after 'Al-Aqsa Flood'
4
Lebanon News
05:05
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
Lebanon News
05:05
Israeli army faces accusations of 'war crimes' in Lebanon: HRW report
5
Lebanon News
05:43
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
Lebanon News
05:43
Escalation in Eastern sector: Al-Marj site targeted, Israeli army responds with artillery shelling
6
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:18
Fuel prices drop across Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
05:54
LBCI sources: Israeli army shells 'previously targeted' house in Tayr Harfa
Lebanon News
05:54
LBCI sources: Israeli army shells 'previously targeted' house in Tayr Harfa
8
Middle East News
03:48
Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast
Middle East News
03:48
Israeli army spokesman: Air defenses intercept suspicious object off Acre coast
